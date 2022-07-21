Serial egg thief loose near Pattaya

There’s a serial egg thief on the loose outside Pattaya.

On July 19 and 20, poultry sellers in Huay Yai and Khao Maikaew reported to police that a middle-aged man driving an old pickup truck absconded with dozens of trays of eggs without paying.







The first victim, Hem Sara, said the man came into her shop and ordered 75 trays of different-sized eggs. She prepared the order and gave him a bill for 8,600 baht. He loaded the eggs in his truck and then claimed to have no money. So he would go to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Hem refused, demanding cash for the eggs. He then said he’d walk over to a nearby motorcycle-repair shop to get cash there somehow. But after he walked out, he made it back to the truck and fled.





The following day, Bangon Preamon, 57, described a similar man coming to her Hia Nid Fresh Chicken, Pork & Eggs store in Khao Maikaew and ordered 20 trays of eggs.

He pretended to be in a rush and demanded a bill, but left as she was drawing up the invoice.































