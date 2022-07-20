Retail diesel price in Thailand capped at 35 baht per liter

The Oil Fuel Fund board resolved to cap the retail diesel price at about 35 baht per liter this week.

Wisak Watanasap, director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office, said the board conducted its weekly review on the diesel price and resolved to extend the cap at 34.94 baht per liter for the fifth week this week to help people control their expenses.







On June 21, the cabinet introduced a new round of measures to cut people’s cost of living. They include a 50% subsidy on the diesel price that is higher than 35 baht per liter for three months from July to September.





As of July 17 the Oil Fuel Fund was 112.93 billion baht in the red, consisting of a 74.16-billion-baht loss from its oil subsidy and 38.77 billion baht from its cooking gas subsidy. (TNA)

































