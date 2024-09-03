Pattaya hotel employee allegedly entered room and groped sleeping woman

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent Facebook post by a woman using the pseudonym “Belle,” aged 20, went viral after she shared a distressing experience at a bungalow hotel in Pattaya, raising concerns about guest safety and privacy.







In her post, Belle recounted an incident on August 31 when she and her boyfriend decided to stay at a nearby hotel after a concert in central Pattaya. Opting for a temporary room due to the late hour, the couple checked into a bungalow to rest.

At around 4:30 a.m., Belle, who was unclothed, was shocked to feel someone touching her. Initially thinking it was her boyfriend, she was horrified to discover a male hotel employee groping her breast. Belle confronted the employee, who casually suggested, “Let’s talk outside,” before leaving the room.

Distressed, Belle woke her boyfriend, got dressed, and followed the employee outside and to complain to the hotel management. Despite her video recording of the confrontation, the employee denied any wrongdoing, and the management’s response was limited to a brief apology, claiming the employee had tried to wake them multiple times before using a spare key to enter the room.

Belle shared her story on social media to warn others about the potential dangers of staying in similar hotels. The post quickly gained traction, sparking outrage among netizens who criticized the hotel’s handling of the situation and called for stricter safety protocols to protect guests.





































