Paetongtarn urges MPs to prioritize public benefit, vows to accelerate government work

BANGKOK, Thailand – During a meeting with Pheu Thai Party MPs at Shinawatra Tower 3 on Sep 2, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called on party members to propose initiatives that would quickly benefit the public. She emphasized the government’s readiness to accelerate its efforts following the policy statement.



The meeting, chaired by Wisut Chaiyarun, President of the Pheu Thai Party MPs, also discussed the upcoming by-election campaign for Phitsanulok Constituency 1 and urged members to attend the parliamentary session on September 3-5 for the second and third readings of the 2025 fiscal year budget bill.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn thanked former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for laying a strong foundation through his hard work, which has now begun to yield results. However, she stressed the need to accelerate further, ensuring that the government’s policies quickly reach and benefit the public in a tangible way. (TNA)

































































