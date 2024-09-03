Man injures himself in Pattaya condo after argument with neighbour

PATTAYA, Thailand – A distraught man slashed himself in his Pattaya condo on the night of September 1, prompting a swift response from police and rescue workers. Police found the door locked from the inside. With assistance from the condo’s management, they forced open the door and discovered Kitjapat K, a 26-year-old Thai-German, inside.







Known as Eddie, Kitjapat was found sitting with multiple self-inflicted knife wounds across his body. Despite being covered in blood, he was conscious and walked out to meet the police without showing severe distress. The scene was grim, with blood splattered around the room and a blood-stained kitchen knife found nearby. Rescue workers administered first aid before transporting Kitjapat to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.

Relatives revealed that Kitjapat had a history of mild mental health issues but had never previously harmed himself. He had recently returned to Pattaya from Germany, where he had been living for about five months. The incident reportedly followed an argument with a foreign neighbour regarding noise from the neighbour’s 5-year-old child. The dispute escalated, leading Kitjapat to lock himself in his room and inflict the injuries on himself.





































