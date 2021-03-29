Pattaya hot and humid towards April Songkran holiday; Max temp 39°C in afternoons

Pattaya is hot with haze during the day. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong Chanthaburi and Trat. Residents and tourists both Thai and foreign are out for a walk on the beach and refreshment. Some shops and restaurants are open for business in town. Hotels and accommodations are available for bookings for the upcoming Songkran long holiday in April. Water sports and boat trips to islands are in services.



During 29 March – 2 April, hot with haze during the day and isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 33-39°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers.







During 3 – 4 April, hot. Scattered thunderstorm with gusty wind and hail in some area. Minimum temperature 23-26°C. Maximum temperature 31-36°C. Easterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter.



























