Chiang Mai organizes ‘Northern Thai Tourism Fair’ event

Chiang Mai, in collaboration with relevant agencies, is organizing a Northern Thai Tourism Fair from March 26-30. The tourism business operators have set up booths offering more than 70- percent discount on tour packages.



Mr Charoenrit Sanguansat, Governor of Chiang Mai, presided over the opening session of the Northern Thai Tourism Fair organized by Chiang Mai, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chiang Mai Office, Chiang Mai Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, Northern Thai Hotel Association, Chiang Mai Tourism Business Association, We Love Chiang Mai Fund and Central Pattana Public Company Limited, to stimulate the economy of the tourism sector and promote tourism across regions by making Chiang Mai a tourism hub in the North.







The event is attended by more than 90 tourism business operators from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae and Nan who offer discounts of up to 70 percent for accommodation, food and spa packages. Interested people can visit and ask for more information at the Promotion Ground, 1st Floor, Central Festival Chiang Mai, from March 26-30. (NNT)













