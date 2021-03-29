Thai tourism sector expected to gain 15.5 billion baht from new promotional campaign

The government has introduced a new domestic tourism promotion campaign, offering subsidies on the price of individual tour packages. This campaign is expected to help distribute at least 15.5 billion baht in income among tourism-related businesses.



The government has announced a new domestic tourism campaign, called “Tour Thiaw Thai”, to help the tourism sector suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, while promoting inter-provincial travel and income distribution to local communities.







Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the new campaign will offer a 40% subsidy on the price of a tour package, with the subsidy capped at 5,000 baht per person per booking.







This subsidy is offered to Thai nationals, who need to sign up for the campaign starting in May. Eligible packages must be at least 3-day, 2-nights, must be booked via licensed tour agencies and must take place outside the traveler’s province of residence.

Mr. Anucha said this campaign is expected to help tour agencies, transport providers, restaurants and tourism attractions generate no less than 12.5 billion baht in revenue and indirectly inject 3 billion baht into local economies.

The Tour Thiaw Thai campaign will be in addition to the government’s current domestic tourism promotion campaigns, such as the We Travel Together campaign, which offers subsidies for hotel stays and flights. The government has recently approved an additional 2 million registrations for the We Travel Together in its Phase 3 extension. (NNT)













