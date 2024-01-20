Pattaya hosts study group from Surin Rajabhat University

PATTAYA, Thailand – On January 19, Rattanachai Sutthidechanai, the qualified expert representative of Pattaya, welcomed a group of 90 students from the Faculty of Humanities, Surin Rajabhat University led by Vice President Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jirayu Sapasin.







The Faculty of Humanities, Surin Rajabhat University, organized this educational field trip with the aim of studying the administration of Pattaya for government officials. Rattanachai served as a lecturer on the topic of “Smart City Administration”. The session provided an opportunity for questions, exchanges of ideas, and sharing of knowledge and experiences for application in the future.































