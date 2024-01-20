Pattaya welcomes Chinese delegation for tourism talks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed Mr. Shen Yihang, the executive of Kang Li Group, a conglomerate from the People’s Republic of China, along with his delegation to City Hall on January 19 to discuss arrangements for a large group of Chinese tourists’ visit to Pattaya at the end of March 2024.

Kang Li Group, a company specializing in the production of health supplements, expressed its desire to bring a group of more than 3,000 tourists, who are their customers, holiday in Pattaya. The visit is planned to take place from late March to April 2067, covering the Bangkok-Pattaya route. The company engaged in discussions with Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet regarding tourist destinations and safety measures for the visitors, aiming to instill confidence and leave a positive impression on their customers.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet expressed his gratitude to Kang Li Group’s management for their admiration of Pattaya and their decision to bring their customers to tour and relax in the city. He emphasized the continuous collaboration between Pattaya and various sectors to ensure the ongoing safety and well-being of tourists. Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet assured visitors that they can trust Pattaya for a warm, secure, and enjoyable experience.































