Underground waste pipes halt electrical work in south Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Manot Nongyai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, visited the Jomtien Intersection in South Pattaya to inspect the installation of electrical control cabinets on January 19. The inspection included city officials and representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority, Region 2.

The representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority explained that they had installed a total of four control cabinets, and no issues were found with the installation. However, at this particular location, there were wastewater pipes and water supply pipes underneath the ground, making it unfeasible to install a 2×3-meter electrical control cabinet into the ground.







Manot urged the electrical experts to inspect nearby vacant areas close to the original position. He noted that, if it is a public area, the control cabinet can be relocated to that space. If it is a private area, the PEA needs to expedite finding a new location for installation. This is to ensure no adverse impact on pedestrians in that area, as it could pose potential dangers to their safety.































