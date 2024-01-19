Pattaya hosts Phuket delegation for urban management seminar

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed a delegation of 180 officials and staff from Phuket Municipality on January 18. The delegation, led by Saroj Angkanapilat, Mayor of Phuket City, visited Pattaya City as part of an educational field trip to gain insights into urban management practices.







Mayor Poramet, along with other Pattaya City officials, acted as speakers for a seminar on “Smart City Management.” The seminar covered various aspects of smart city governance, providing an opportunity for participants to engage in discussions, share ideas, and exchange experiences.

The exchange aimed to foster collaboration and facilitate the application of knowledge and best practices in urban management between the two municipalities. Such interactions contribute to the ongoing efforts of both cities in developing innovative and efficient solutions for the benefit of their residents.

Mayor Poramet said, “This initiative stresses the commitment of both Pattaya City and Phuket Municipality to continuous learning, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence in urban management.”































