Pattaya City launches mobile healthcare service

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurated the first mobile healthcare service under the “Community-based Mobile Healthcare Service” project for the fiscal year 2024. The event took place at Pattaya City School No. 1, in Nong Pla Lai, east Pattaya on January 18.

The initiative aims to provide accessible medical services to the public, raise awareness of potential health risks, alleviate hospital congestion, and reduce healthcare expenses for residents. In addition to public health checks, a mobile veterinary service was also available for pet lovers.







Services offered free-of-charge on the day included general medical care, dental checks, eye examinations, mental health services, vaccination clinics, chronic disease screening, physical therapy, traditional Thai medicine, health promotion, and disease prevention education.

The mobile healthcare services will continue to reach communities throughout the year. The next session is scheduled for March 7, at Wat Mai Samran temple on Koh Larn Island. For further details, residents can contact the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337.































