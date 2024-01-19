Thai Polo Open secures HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Cup

PATTAYA, Thailand – The much-anticipated Thai Polo Open is set to captivate polo enthusiasts and sports aficionados alike. Taking place at the esteemed Thai Polo Club Pattaya on Saturday, January 20, from 12.30 p.m. – 6 p.m. this event guarantees a day filled with enthralling polo matches, lively entertainment, and a showcase of equestrian excellence.

Recognized for seamlessly blending world-class polo with charitable endeavors, the tournament has successfully raised substantial funds for the Chitralada Technology Institute. The team’s triumph not only adds to the Thai Polo Open’s legacy but also supports the noble cause of advancing education and technology through the institute.







With a modest 1,500 Baht admission fee, attendees can witness riveting polo matches and indulge in a delectable spread of food, ensuring they stay energized throughout the event. This all-inclusive package allows patrons to enjoy the sport while contributing to a charitable cause without missing out on the culinary delights that the Thai Polo Club is renowned for.

Beyond being a celebration of the sport, the Thai Polo Open transcends into a glamorous social affair, attracting a diverse crowd of polo enthusiasts, celebrities, and local dignitaries. Attendees will have the chance to witness the graceful synergy between horse and rider, all while immersing themselves in the luxurious ambiance that the Thai Polo Club is known for.







In addition to the riveting matches, the Thai Polo Open will feature an array of activities for both adults and children, including interactive experiences with the majestic polo ponies.

Whether you’re a seasoned polo aficionado or a first-time spectator, mark your calendars for Saturday, January 20, and join the excitement at the Thai Polo Open. This event goes beyond the boundaries of sport, bringing together a community to celebrate the artistry of polo and the splendour of the Thai Polo Club Pattaya. Don’t miss this day of unparalleled equestrian elegance and thrilling competition!































