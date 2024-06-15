75-year-old man flees to Pattaya with grandson to escape cannabis-addicted son

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heart-wrenching bid to protect his grandson from the clutches of addiction, 75-year-old Pisanu Krairoek fled with the young boy to Pattaya, seeking safety and a fresh start away from the boy’s father, who has become heavily reliant on marijuana since its legalization in Thailand.

We found Pisanu and his grandson by the Pattaya shore, a suitcase beside them, as they sat and watched the waves. The elderly man shared their story of hardship and resilience. Concerned for his grandson’s safety and future, Pisanu took the courageous step to leave their home in Rayong and start anew in Pattaya.







They have been in Pattaya for four days, enduring the challenges of living on the streets. On days when they can afford it, they stay in cheap hotels; otherwise, they sleep on the beach. During the sweltering daytime, they find solace in the cool interiors of shopping malls.

When asked if he needed help from any organizations, Pisanu’s immediate concern was his grandson’s education. “If my grandson could attend school here in Pattaya, I would be able to work more effectively,” he explained. Pisanu is a skilled denture maker but has been unable to maintain consistent work due to his caregiving responsibilities.

Pisanu is now appealing to relevant authorities for assistance in enrolling his grandson in school. This, he believes, would enable him to resume his profession and provide a stable life for them both.





































