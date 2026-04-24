Pattaya residents complain as burning waste in residential soi triggers fire response

By Pattaya Mail
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Firefighters from Pattaya City Fire Department extinguish a burning pile of wood debris in Soi Sukhumvit 71 after complaints of smoke and foul odor in Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers moved quickly to respond after residents reported smoke and foul odor from a burning pile inside Soi Sukhumvit 71 in Pattaya on April 22.

The Pattaya City Enforcement Department inspected the area and found a pile of wood debris that had been set on fire, producing visible flames and smoke affecting nearby households.



Firefighters from Pattaya City Fire Department were promptly coordinated to the scene to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

Authorities said the quick response helped contain the situation and reduce potential impacts on nearby residents, while reminding the public about proper waste disposal to avoid similar incidents.

Residents are encouraged to report similar incidents, such as illegal burning or smoke pollution, to Pattaya City Hall hotline 1337 for prompt investigation and response by relevant authorities in Pattaya.
























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