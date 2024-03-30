Pattaya hospital conducts vital vaccination drive for children

By Pattaya Mail
Young children aged 0-5 years, receive thorough check-ups and essential immunization vaccinations at Nong Samor Hospital’s vaccination campaign in east Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Samor Hospital in east Pattaya, spearheaded a crucial vaccination campaign on March 25. Over 30 medical volunteers joined forces to administer essential immunization shots to children aged 0-5 years, aligning with the Ministry of Public Health’s strategic plan initiated in mid-2019.



This concerted effort targeted five key diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, with the aim of replacing the previous combination vaccine. By providing these vaccinations, the medical community aims to fortify disease immunity on a national scale.

Notably, comprehensive documentation of the children’s vaccinations was meticulously undertaken, ensuring families remain well-informed about upcoming appointments.













