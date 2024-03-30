Free Thai massages offered at Pattaya City Hall

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Occupational Promotion and Development, Social Welfare Office, launched an innovative initiative aimed at promoting health and well-being, by providing free Thai traditional massages at Pattaya City Hall for locals and tourists.







Running from March 25 to April 9, the program is part of the department’s vocational training program for the general public. It provides 150 hours of body massages and 60 hours of foot massages, completely free of charge. The services are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

Beyond offering a beneficial service to the community, the initiative serves as a practical platform for trainees to hone their skills in real-world scenarios. It also provides an opportunity for interested individuals to experience the benefits of Thai massage without any financial burden.







This initiative aligns with Pattaya City’s development strategy of promoting sustainable livelihoods and a self-sufficient economy. By offering free Thai massage services, the department aims to support the well-being of the community while potentially empowering trainees to transform their skills into a source of income for themselves and their families.































