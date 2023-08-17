Devotees celebrate gold-leaf pasting rituals at Wat Nongprue Temple

Pattaya, Thailand – In a captivating display of devotion and cultural celebration, a throng of worshippers converged at Wat Nongprue Temple in East Pattaya. The occasion, known as the ‘Pit Thong’ or gold-leaf pasting ceremony, unfolded from Aug 9 to 15, enveloping seven consecutive days and nights in an uninterrupted tapestry of reverence.

Amidst the ornate setting, devotees sought blessings and paid homage to revered figures of the temple, most notably Luang Pho Chang, Luang Pho Dam, and Luang Pho Sod. This spiritual odyssey was embarked upon with the intention of inviting auspiciousness and tranquility into the lives of participants.







The origins of Wat Nongprue Temple hark back to its inception in 1861, initiated by local villagers bound by an unwavering reverence for the esteemed monk, Luang Pho Chang. The temple’s significance was further enshrined when it received the royal ‘Visungkamseema’ (royal decree granting land to a temple) title on March 1, 1977. The temple grounds are adorned with priceless relics, including an ancient wooden temple structure, a resplendent gold-leaf-draped Buddha statue, and meticulously crafted replicas of Luang Pho Chang’s sacred relics. Its historical significance is underscored by the classification bestowed upon it by the Department of Fine Arts as a precious archaeological site.







The ‘Pit Thong’ event went beyond a mere display of devotion; it encapsulated a holistic experience for participants. Not only did the worshippers fervently beseech blessings from the revered monks, but they also found themselves enveloped in an ambiance of sanctity. The nightly gatherings facilitated continuous acts of reverence and blessings seeking, culminating in a collective endeavor to amass spiritual merits and cultivate inner well-being.

Beneath the spiritual veneer, the event’s canvas was painted with vibrant cultural hues. Artistic performances illuminated the nights, with renowned artists gracing the stage to enrich the celebratory atmosphere. The festivities were further enlivened by a bustling bazaar offering a variety of delectable foods and beverages at reasonable prices, nurturing a sense of community and camaraderie.

























