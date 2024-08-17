Pattaya grapples with rising frustration over reckless Kuwaiti bikers

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – The recent surge in reckless behaviour by Middle Eastern and Kuwaiti youth tourists in Pattaya has become an issue that can no longer be ignored. These young visitors, many of whom are in their late teens, have taken to the streets on motorcycles with little regard for safety or the well-being of others. Their actions, which include dangerous stunts, racing through narrow alleys, and disturbing the peace, have left residents frustrated and concerned.









It is easy to see how this problem has escalated. The ease with which these tourists can rent motorcycles, often requiring nothing more than a passport and proof of residence, is a significant contributing factor. Many of these young riders lack the necessary experience and, in some cases, even an international driver’s license. The result is a city where burn marks from tire skidding scar the streets, and accidents are all too common.







Local businesses are also feeling the strain. Motorcycle rental owners, like “Mr M,” have shared stories of damaged bikes, unpaid fees, and outright vandalism. In one instance, a tourist filled the gas tank with water, causing extensive damage. Some renters also fail to pay, citing reasons like awaiting overseas funds, prompting Mr M to blacklist troublemakers.

These incidents not only hurt small business owners financially but also tarnish Pattaya’s reputation as a welcoming destination. Despite efforts by the local police to crack down on this behaviour through fines and impounding motorcycles, the problem persists. It is clear that more needs to be done. A stronger collaboration between local authorities, tourist police, and embassies is essential to curbing this trend.







Pattaya’s charm lies in its vibrant mix of cultures and activities, but this must not come at the expense of safety and order. The city must take decisive action to ensure that all visitors, regardless of where they come from, respect the laws and the community. Only then can Pattaya maintain its status as a desirable destination for everyone.



































