Heavy rain in Rayong causes flooding on Highway 36, blocking traffic

Continuous heavy rainfall throughout the night in Rayong has led to severe flooding on Highway 36, particularly near the Thaiwat Engineering Company in Thap Ma sub-district. Both inbound and outbound lanes have been affected, with over 500 meters of the road submerged in water, rendering it impassable for small vehicles. Several cars attempting to navigate through the floodwaters stalled, with one incident involving a rear-end collision after a car broke down in the middle of the road.







As of August 17 morning, Rayong’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, led by Acting Director Natthawut Benjasuratwong, along with police from Rayong City Police Station, have been on-site to assist. Tow trucks were brought in to remove stranded vehicles that were obstructing traffic, and authorities have closed the affected section of the road. They are advising motorists to use alternative routes while water pumps are being installed to drain the flooded road.

Rayong’s highway maintenance teams are working to speed up the drainage process to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.















































