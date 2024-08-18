Distressed foreigner attempts suicide by jumping from Jomtien condo balcony

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist, believed to be mentally distressed, attempted to take his own life by jumping from the sixth-floor balcony of a condominium in Jomtien on August 16, despite efforts by police and rescue personnel to dissuade him.

Pattaya City Police from the Dongtan Sub-Branch were called to the scene after the man, estimated to be in his 30s, began exhibiting erratic behaviour. When authorities arrived, they found him pacing on the balcony, clearly distressed and holding onto the railing. He shouted loudly, threatening to jump, which led Pattaya City’s Disaster Prevention Department to deploy a large air cushion near the pool area in case of a fall.









For over an hour, police and rescue workers tried to calm the man down, but he remained agitated. Eventually, he yelled, “I want to die,” before leaping from the balcony. He landed on the edge of the pool, sustaining severe injuries but remained conscious, muttering incoherently. Emergency personnel immediately administered first aid and rushed him to the hospital for urgent care.

The condo’s owner, identified as Ms A (alias), recounted that her Russian boyfriend had encountered the tourist outside a nearby 7-Eleven. The man appeared to have been assaulted, and out of compassion, her boyfriend brought him back to their condo to treat his injuries. However, the tourist became agitated during the process and attempted to jump, triggering the emergency response.







The incident was particularly traumatic for Ms A’s boyfriend, who had recently experienced a tragedy when his ex-girlfriend committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a luxury condominium in Na Jomtien on August 13, 2023. The resurfacing trauma has left him deeply shaken, and he is currently receiving support from local authorities.

