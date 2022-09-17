Pattaya gives fire extinguishers to Soi Buakhao housing village

Pattaya City Hall donated 15 fire extinguishers to a Soi Buakhao housing development following a blaze there.

City Councilman Dilok Thongnak led city workers to Charoenrat Village Sept. 15, two days after a small fire caused by an electrical short. No one was injured.







Rather than buy extinguishers themselves, residents asked city hall for a handout and position fire-fighting equipment in several places in the village in case of a future fire.

City hall obliged and provided training to the neighborhood leaders who will train others.































