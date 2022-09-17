Pattaya drafts navy to clean Sukhumvit sewers

Pattaya drafted the Royal Thai Navy to help clean out sewers under Sukhumvit Road.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai observed Sept. 14 as sanitation workers and 23 Air and Coastal Defense Command conscripts used equipment to suck out, scrape and flush underground box culverts near the PTT gas station at the intersection of Soi Chaiyapruek.







It has been a very wet rainy season the stretch of Sukhumvit Road near the PTT station has been flooding almost daily with as much as 60 centimeters of runoff.

The culverts link to drainage pipes under Najomtien Road in Sattahip District. Pattaya recruited the navy to help in the three-day operation.

When vacuuming pipes failed, sand was shot through pipes at high pressure to clear blockages.





































