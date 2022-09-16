Light bulb explosion ignites fire in Pattaya gift shop

A Pattaya gift shop was damaged when light bulbs on a Buddhist shrine exploded.

Four fire trucks responded to the Sept. 14 blaze at the four-story shophouse on Soi Tangmo off Soi Buakhao. Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to control the flames.

Tenants ran for their lives from the smoked filled apartments located upstairs from the guest shop. The rental rooms suffered smoke damage. Total damage was estimated at 300,000 baht.

Firefighters traced the spark that started the fire to bulbs on a Chinese spiritual shrine in the shop.












































