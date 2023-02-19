Pattaya ‘gentlemen’s club’ raided for underage girls

Police raided a South Pattaya brothel for pimping out underage girls.

Pattaya and Anti-Human Trafficking Division officers stormed Club 4 “gentleman’s club” featuring a go-go bar style stage downstairs and illegal short-time rooms upstairs.

A foreign informant working with police entered Club 4 Feb. 16 and procured the sexual services of a 17-year-old girl. Once money was exchanged, police burst in.







Arrested were manager “Ketsirin”, 50, and mamasan “Jidapa”, 49. Initially the club was cited for operating without a license and Jidapa was charged with promoting prostitution of girls under 18 years old.

Police are continuing their investigation to arrest the owner of the operation and will seek to close the business for five years.



























