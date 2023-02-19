Pattaya police set up 1st checkpoint; more to come

Pattaya police set up a drunk-driving checkpoint on Thappraya Road, one of many to come under a directive from the Royal Thai Police Office.

Police chief Pol. Col Thanapong Photi was on site at the 1 a.m. Feb. 17 checkpoint at the Thappraya T-junction on Pratamnak Hill as traffic police practiced scenarios and ensured the checkpoint met all legal requirements.







Traffic inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon said the checkpoint was set up upon orders from the RTP Office, which has called for regular checkpoints to check for drunk drivers, guns and drugs. Drunk driving arrests were made Feb. 17, but police didn’t state how many.

Thanapong said all checkpoints must be approved by him and that all officers stationed there must wear body cameras with video and photos saved for 20 days.

He ran a practice drill in which youths with video cameras harassed officers and others asked common questions such as if the checkpoint was legal and can people use their phone cameras to record the stops.



























