Nong Nooch Tropical Garden welcomes 1st baby elephant of ‘23

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden welcomed its first baby elephant of 2023 with a dancing parade.

Park Director Kampol Tansajja was joined by Phra Kittisophon, abbot of Wat Samakeebanpot, for a Feb. 17 blessing ceremony for the pachyderm born on Feb. 10 to mother elephant “Pang Noi May”, 21, and “Plai Ningnong”, 27.







Flower garlands were placed on the new baby, which received blessings from the monk. The new baby jumbo was named “Plai Daorung” (Morning Star) and is the 105th elephant born at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.

Following the ceremony, 50 elephants were brought out to perform a dancing parade at the park’s Prakum Chang Shrine.

Mother and baby jumbo are said to be in good health.































