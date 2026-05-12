Thai Police uncover millions in money trails behind Pattaya arms cache

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s national police chief says investigators have uncovered financial links between Chinese suspect Mingchen Sun and transnational scammer networks operating in neighboring countries, as authorities continue expanding a major investigation involving weapons, explosives, and organized crime activity in Huay Yai, Na Jomtien, near Pattaya in Chonburi province.

Speaking on May 12 at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau headquarters, Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, said the investigation is now focusing on weapons trafficking, financial transactions, and links to cross-border scam operations.

Authorities confirmed that Mingchen Sun allegedly acted as a financial “wallet” for scam syndicates based in neighboring countries, with investigators tracing international transfers involving tens of millions of baht moving through connected accounts.







Police are also analyzing data recovered from the suspect’s communication devices to determine the origins of the seized weapons and identify those involved in their distribution.

Investigators revealed that one firearm recovered during the operation was originally purchased under a police welfare program before later being pawned and circulated through multiple parties.

Other military-grade weapons remain under investigation as authorities work to trace their origins and determine how they entered criminal circulation.

Pol. Gen. Kitrat said investigators have already identified several individuals connected to the network but declined to release details publicly, warning that doing so could allow suspects to flee.



So far, five people linked to the operation have been arrested, while additional arrests are expected as the investigation expands.

The police chief rejected criticism that authorities had failed in intelligence or prevention efforts, arguing that the successful arrest itself demonstrated law enforcement capabilities.

However, he acknowledged that modern criminal groups are increasingly sophisticated in avoiding detection.

According to investigators, Mingchen Sun had no known criminal record in either China or Thailand prior to the case.







Following the incident, police have ordered stricter screening and monitoring measures for foreign nationals entering Thailand to prevent similar cases in the future.

Pol. Gen. Kitrat also clarified earlier speculation that the suspect may have been a weapons collector, saying the theory was only one investigative assumption and not proof that the weapons were intended for any specific attack or operation.

















































