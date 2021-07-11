Pattaya floods knock off license plates

You know the flooding is bad when it washes off license plates.

Pattaya city hall said workers collected a myriad of plates from cars and motorbikes after the July 8 storm that inundated much of the city. Drivers who lost theirs can pick them up at the city regulation enforcement office.







The storm washed out all the usual places, such as Third Road at the Mum Aroi intersection, Hollywood junction, Phettrakul Road and areas nearby.

Motorbikes couldn’t pass and cars got stuck on side streets like Soi AR or major laterites like Sukhumvit Road, where floodwaters reached up to a meter deep.

However, in a sign of Pattaya’s improving ability to drain floods, it took only about a half-hour for water to recede in most places.









































