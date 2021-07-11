Pattaya offers vaccine shots, but not ones people really want

Pattaya health workers were giving out free vaccines Friday, but not the ones people really wanted.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Public Health Service chief Warunee Reuankaew led a team of health workers to offer flu vaccines in the Soi Khopai Community July 9.







About 50 people preregistered for the flu shots and 30 walk-ins took advantage of the offer, although all likely would have preferred a coronavirus jab. Health officials weren’t talking about those this day.



Those eligible for the flu shots were people with chronic diseases, women in early stages of pregnancy, and individuals who are underweight or immune-compromised.



















