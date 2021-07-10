Curfew in Bangkok & 9 provinces begins Monday 9 pm-4 am

From Monday July 12, a partial lockdown and nighttime curfew in Bangkok and nine other ‘Dark Red’ (high COVID-19 risk) provinces will be in place after Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday had decided to impose harsher restrictions to combat surging infections and deaths.







The lockdown covers Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, as well as Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla in the far South.

Lockdown measures in the nine provinces include as much working from home as possible, discouraging interprovincial travel, public transport must stop operating from 9pm to 3am, convenience stores must close from 8pm to 4am, restaurants, food stalls or cafés must close by 8pm, the closure of spas, beauty clinics and massage shops.



Meanwhile, shopping malls are closed, except for food courts, pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, financial institutions and electronics shops, which can stay open until 8pm. Gatherings of more than five people are banned, all schools are to close and there will be a 9 pm – 4 am curfew. (NNT)



















