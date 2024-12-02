Pattaya Fireworks Festival concludes with impressive revenue amid ongoing economy risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival concluded with a stunning display under the theme “Festival of Colors,” attracting global attention and generating an impressive 2 billion Baht in revenue, November 30.

The event, organized by the Pattaya City and Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, showcased vibrant fireworks performances from five countries, including Serbia, Hong Kong, Germany, the UK, and the Philippines. The festival, part of Pattaya’s efforts to boost its tourism, also supported local economies by providing opportunities for food, beverage, and local product vendors.

Despite the success of the event, Kasikorn Research Center raised concerns over Thailand’s economic outlook for 2024, citing growing risks. Attention is particularly focused on President Trump’s policies, including potential tariff hikes that could affect Thai exports.

Additionally, Thailand’s tourism sector may face challenges due to the global economic slowdown, especially in China. However, public spending and foreign investment are expected to drive growth, with further details to be shared during Kasikorn Research Center’s upcoming press conference on December 4.























































