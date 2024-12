PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City held the ‘Open Basketball Tournament 2024’, part of the ‘Sports for Tourism Promotion’ project at Terminal 21 Pattaya, features 3×3 basketball competitions across various categories, including open divisions, amateur and professional levels, and youth categories.

The tournament, running from November 29 to December 1, also includes a special concert by the popular band, Lomosonic, adding to the festive atmosphere.