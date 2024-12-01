Prime Minister leads flood recovery efforts and launches Lanna City Revival Project in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province on Dec 1 to assess flood prevention and recovery efforts and launch the “Revive, Restore, Rejoice – Lanna City” project. The visit included inspecting dike construction and reviewing measures aimed at preventing future disasters, with a particular focus on supporting economic recovery following recent floods.







During a briefing at Sai Lom Joy Market, the Prime Minister reviewed plans for dredging rivers and mitigating landslide risks. Key agencies, including the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) and the Royal Thai Army Corps of Engineers, outlined a phased flood prevention strategy. The strategy, which involves immediate, mid-term, and long-term phases, includes improving water flow, constructing permanent flood protection structures, and developing temporary water retention areas.

The “Revive, Restore, Rejoice – Lanna City” project was officially launched at Mae Sai Customs House, featuring measures to assist local businesses, including credit schemes, to stimulate economic activity. Officials also reported progress on dredging the Sai and Ruak rivers to enhance flood defenses in the province. Proposals for additional works are scheduled to be presented at a joint coordination meeting later this month.







Mae Sai has shown significant signs of recovery, with markets regaining activity and tourists returning. Government-led efforts to rebuild the area’s economy and infrastructure have been instrumental in restoring normalcy, offering a positive outlook for the town’s residents and businesses. (NNT)





















































