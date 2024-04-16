Pattaya beachfront revamp project gains momentum

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has reported significant progress in the Pattaya Beachfront Landscape Renovation project, aimed at transforming the beachfront into a modern and vibrant recreational area for both locals and tourists. With a budget of 166 million Baht, this initiative marks a pivotal step in the city’s development.







The project has undergone adjustments and contract revisions since its inception in September 2022. Notably, it will preserve large trees while removing palm trees to widen North-Central Pattaya Road. Additionally, public restroom facilities will be expanded to accommodate tourists, bolstering Pattaya’s position as a central tourism hub within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Nong Nooch Land & Garden Design Company has been contracted by Pattaya City to undertake the beachfront renovation, covering a distance of 2.7 kilometers from Dusit Thani Hotel in North Pattaya to South Pattaya. This aligns with the city’s vision for urban development, termed “Neo Pattaya,” under the “Pattaya New Look” project.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai reported that construction of pedestrian walkways is progressing well, expressing optimism for an early completion by September. The city is urging contractors to expedite work to ensure that residents and tourists can relish the revitalized beachfront at the earliest.

Furthermore, enhancements to the sidewalk at the entrance to Walking Street are integral to this plan. Previously plagued by narrow pathways, this area often saw pedestrians spilling onto the road during tourist events, causing traffic congestion. Negotiations with stakeholders have resulted in the expansion of the sidewalk to approximately 1.5 meters wide, promising enhanced convenience and safety for pedestrians.



































