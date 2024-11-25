Pattaya faces traffic chaos during world-class hip hop concert at Legend Siam

PATTAYA, Thailand – The bustling streets of Pattaya were overwhelmed on the night of November 23, due to a massive influx of vehicles related to a world-class hip hop concert at Legend Siam, approximately 20 km away from Pattaya city. The event, expected to bring excitement to the city, instead led to significant traffic disruptions as hundreds of motorcycle-taxis parked illegally in the middle of the road, blocking lanes and causing gridlocks stretching for kilometers.

Local residents voiced their frustrations, highlighting the lack of order and proper registration for parking during the event. With already heavy traffic caused by tourists flocking to the area, the situation became unbearable, leaving only a few lanes open for public use. Many questioned the coordination of the concert organizers, wondering whether they had secured proper permits and followed traffic management protocols.

Some residents expressed concerns over the behavior of motorcycle taxi drivers, known locally as “win,” who frequently block roads and create obstacles for homeowners trying to enter their residences. The issue became even more pressing as the concert would continue for another night, leaving locals with another evening of traffic chaos.

A call for stricter regulations has been made, urging the event organizers to ensure better management in the future. Suggestions include requiring registered motorcycle taxi drivers with public licenses and a proper system in place for registration, ensuring that local drivers are prioritized for the benefit of the community. The situation has raised questions about the balance between supporting local businesses and ensuring public safety and convenience.

















































