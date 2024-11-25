Pattaya bar raided for operating after hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – A joint operation by local authorities and the Pattaya police targeted an entertainment venue, “Thonglor” located in South Pattaya at 03:16 AM on November 23.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the venue still in operation with music, flashing lights, and patrons dancing and drinking alcohol.

In response, officers swiftly entered and ordered the cessation of all activities, turning off the music, and separating male and female customers for identification checks. Urine tests were also conducted to detect any drug use among the attendees.

After a thorough search of the premises yielded no illegal substances, the authorities detained Surawit (surname withheld), a 24-year-old employee in charge of the venue, and charged him with violating operating hours regulations. He was taken into custody for further legal action.

















































