A one-day tour at Khao Chi Chan, world’s largest carved Buddha image, a 30-minute drive from Pattaya City

Located in Sattahip, just a 30-minute drive from Pattaya City, Khao Chi Chan is a must-visit destination for travelers exploring the area. Renowned for housing the world’s largest carved Buddha image, it is an ideal spot for a one-day trip.







The highlight of Khao Chi Chan is the majestic Buddha image etched onto a limestone cliff, standing at an impressive 109 meters tall and 70 meters wide. The golden outline glimmers under sunlight, creating a breathtaking sight. This iconic landmark was created in 1996 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s reign, blending natural beauty with cultural significance.

Visitors can enjoy a peaceful stroll around the site, take stunning photographs, or simply relax in the serene environment. Surrounded by lush greenery and a well-maintained park, it’s a perfect escape from the bustling streets of Pattaya.

Thanks to its proximity to Pattaya, Khao Chi Chan is a popular day-trip destination for tourists looking to explore beyond the city. Whether you’re a culture enthusiast or a nature lover, this site offers a memorable experience.













































