Pattaya faces rising homeless concerns as law limits action against street dwellers

PATTAYA, Thailand – The issue of homeless individuals and vagrants in Pattaya continues to grow alongside the city’s rapid development as a major tourism destination, highlighting the challenges authorities face amid legal and social constraints.

As tourism expands, the movement of workers and migrants into the city has increased significantly. Some individuals struggle to adapt to the higher cost of living or the highly competitive economic environment, resulting in a number of people becoming homeless or turning to begging, often using public spaces as temporary shelter.

City officials and related agencies have conducted ongoing inspections and social outreach efforts to manage the situation while maintaining public order and ensuring safety for residents and tourists.

On March 11, Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkan, accompanied by Korn Pattanasin, assistant secretary to the Pattaya mayor, led officials from the Pattaya Social Development Office, municipal enforcement officers, and representatives from Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in inspections targeting homeless individuals across the city.

Authorities checked several locations including Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Second Road, the Mitr Chai Bancha Shrine area, and the Jomtien No-Begging Zone — all key public and tourist areas.







Officials conducted screenings, provided advice, and offered assistance to those willing to receive help. Individuals who accepted assistance were referred to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for welfare support and rehabilitation programs.

However, officials noted that individuals who refuse assistance cannot be forcibly removed due to protections under Thailand’s 2014 Protection for the Homeless Act, as well as human rights regulations that safeguard personal freedoms. As a result, authorities must rely largely on voluntary cooperation from those affected.

Damrongkiat said Pattaya has been working closely with relevant government agencies to manage the issue through zoning measures and ongoing efforts to move homeless individuals away from public spaces.

He noted that earlier operations found significantly larger numbers of homeless individuals, but recent inspections identified only 11 people, most of whom had travelled from other provinces.

Despite the progress, legal limitations still make it difficult for authorities to fully resolve the problem.





Damrongkiat called on the national government to consider revising relevant legislation to allow more effective management of homelessness in the future.

He added that Pattaya will continue intensifying enforcement efforts while also relying on social welfare measures and policy support to address the issue, aiming to improve the quality of life for vulnerable individuals while protecting the image of Pattaya as a major international tourism destination.



































