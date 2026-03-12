Twin brothers arrested in Pluak Daeng, Rayong, for water meter thefts

RAYONG, Thailand – Twin brothers accused of stealing water meters across Pluak Daeng District were arrested on March 10 following complaints from residents about missing meters in several neighborhoods. Investigators tracked down the suspects after reports that they had been roaming the area targeting water meters.

Seized during the operation were a stolen water meter, a red Honda Tena without a license plate, and three methamphetamine tablets. The suspects face charges including joint theft or receiving stolen property, using a vehicle to facilitate a crime, possession of a Category 1 narcotic, and drug use. They remain in custody at Pluak Daeng Police Station for further legal proceedings.



































