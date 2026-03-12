Pickup carrying fish overturns after tire blowout in Sattahip, fish spill across road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A pickup truck carrying a large load of fish overturned after a sudden tire blowout, scattering fish across the roadway in Sattahip District late Tuesday morning.

Police at Sattahip Police Station received a report around 11:00 a.m. on March 11 that a fish transport pickup had flipped over on the road leading to Chong Samaesan in Samaesan subdistrict.

Officers arriving at the scene found the pickup truck lying on its side in the middle of the road. The vehicle, which bore license plates from Nakhon Pathom province, had sustained visible damage. A large quantity of fish that had been loaded in the truck had spilled out and was scattered across the roadway.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Songkrod, told police he had been transporting the fish to deliver within the Chong Samaesan area. While driving along the route, one of the tires suddenly exploded, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn.

The accident caused the entire load of fish to spill onto the road surface, creating a hazardous situation for passing motorists.

Authorities quickly moved to manage traffic in the area while workers cleared the spilled fish from the road and arranged for the damaged vehicle to be removed. Officials said the cleanup was necessary to prevent secondary accidents caused by slippery road conditions.









































