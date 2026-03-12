Driver admits drinking as SUV flips in Pattaya crash, whiskey bottles found inside

PATTAYA, Thailand – A suspected drunk driver lost control of an SUV and flipped it onto its side in the early hours of March 11 on Pattaya Third Road, leaving two people injured but alive.

Rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon were called to the scene at 6:19 a.m. near a hotel along the busy roadway. Good Samaritans and motorcycle taxi riders were already helping pull the occupants from the overturned vehicle.

The accident involved a white Honda CR-V, which was found lying on its side in the middle of the road. The driver, 28, and a 22-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

Police said the SUV first struck a parked black Nissan March before losing control and overturning. Several beer bottles and bottles of Thai and imported liquor were also found inside the vehicle.

The driver admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. Investigators documented the scene and said legal action will follow once the injured driver is released from hospital care.






































