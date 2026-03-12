Tourist faces string of misfortunes in Pattaya after losing motorcycle and wallet, suffers sudden leg paralysis

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tourist visiting Pattaya experienced a series of unfortunate events after reportedly losing a motorcycle and wallet before suddenly suffering numbness in both legs that left them unable to walk on March 8.

Municipal enforcement officers encountered the distressed tourist and stepped in to assist after noticing the situation. The individual had reportedly lost a motorcycle and a wallet containing important cards, adding to the already difficult circumstances.

During the encounter, the tourist also complained of numbness in both legs and was unable to walk, prompting officers to seek immediate medical assistance.

The officers arranged for the tourist to be transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital, where doctors conducted urgent examinations and provided treatment.

Authorities said the tourist would be advised to file a report with police once their condition improves in order to begin legal procedures and attempt to recover the missing property.

Officials noted that municipal officers often assist visitors facing unexpected difficulties in the city, particularly when health concerns arise alongside other problems during their stay.









































