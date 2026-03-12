Russian woman arrested for allegedly running illegal beauty clinic from Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration police in Pattaya have arrested a Russian woman accused of operating an illegal beauty clinic from a condominium unit. Officers from Chonburi Immigration Office raided a condo in Soi Pratumnak 5 on March 10 after monitoring social media posts advertising cosmetic procedures and arranging appointments online.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Russian national Anastasia, had allegedly promoted beauty treatment services through Instagram, attracting clients to the condo unit where the procedures were carried out.

Authorities said surveillance confirmed customers entering the room for treatments before officers moved in to conduct an inspection.

During the raid, officers seized numerous items including syringes, dermal fillers, medical instruments, sterilization equipment and various medications.

Investigators said the woman was allegedly providing cosmetic treatments without proper medical qualifications or operating licenses.

She now faces multiple charges including working without a permit, operating an unlicensed medical clinic, impersonating a medical practitioner, selling medicines and medical equipment without authorization, and distributing unregistered cosmetic products.

The suspect was taken into custody along with the seized evidence and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.









































