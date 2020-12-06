Pattaya expat teen driver on smart phone flips car

A teenage expat using his phone while driving smashed into a pole and overturned in Pattaya.







Following the Dec. 5 crash on Soi Nernplabwan at Soi Mabyailia, Jim Brower, 18, admitted he was using his cellphone while driving and also had not gotten enough sleep.

He hit a sign pole so hard, his Mazda Elegance flipped. Brower was not seriously injured.

The teenager said he was on the way to a work internship at his father’s business and made a wrong turn because he wasn’t paying attention to the road.







