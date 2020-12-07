Thailand promotes community-based tourism in Samut Songkhram near Bangkok

The Prime Minister has made a visit to Samut Songkhram province, where he met the villagers and observed local communities’ tourism programs for sustainability.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha began the trip to Samut Songkhram province, with a visit to Wat Ban Laem where he paid his respect to the temple’s Buddha statue and talked with villagers.

The Prime Minister’s visit on this occasion is focused on the government’s policy to promote community-based tourism and the promotion of a better standard of living and sustainability.





The Prime Minister observed community-based tourism operations at Rim Khlong Homestay Community Enterprise, in Ban Prok subdistrict, which is considered the first homestay accommodation in the country. He then viewed the activities provided for tourists, including spa salt making, coconut flower syrup making, clean water management, and the manufacture of goods by the community enterprise.

Gen Prayut also visited Ban Khlong Wua village in Amphawa district, which has received the Sufficiency Economy Village royally bestowed award. He studied the village’s community enterprise businesses, including banana processing, avocado-infused coconut oil making, and coconut processing.







The Prime Minister told villagers that this visit to Amphawa brought back old memories, and he thanked the people and local government agencies that have helped conserve these local specialties.

The PM praised local agencies for their superb materialization of government policies, by promoting local identities and abundant nature as selling points for tourism.

Loading…

The Prime Minister recommended that goods from the community be properly listed, which would allow government agencies to make purchases; he then went paddling by himself to harvest some coconuts for syrup making. (NNT)











