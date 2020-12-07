Thailand to install more CCTVs at natural borders and checkpoints to prevent illegal entry

More CCTV cameras to be installed across the country, targeting roads and border areas to prevent illegal entry.







The national CCTV system planning and managing committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, has approved the plan to link all CCTV networks in the country by 2022.

The committee has acknowledged a report, from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, which has ordered CAT Telecom to connect 350 CCTV cameras, previously running on 7 separate networks, to a central management system. This operation has been successful.





DPM Gen Prawit has urged that the plan must be carried out carefully, to ensure a seamless integration of CCTV networks, which can better help the authorities to protect the general public and suppress crimes.

He emphasized the need for cameras to be installed on roads, at border crossings and along natural borders, in order to prevent attempts to enter the country illegally. (NNT)











