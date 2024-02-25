Pattaya enforces alcohol ban on Makha Bucha Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – On February 24, local authorities in Banglamung district conducted a thorough inspection of nightlife establishments to enforce the ban on alcohol sales, coinciding with Makha Bucha Day, a significant Buddhist religious observance during which the sale of alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited by law.

In a meticulous operation, officers focused their scrutiny on the bustling Walking Street area in South Pattaya. Notably, all business operators willingly complied with the legal prohibition, promptly closing down their services to honour the sacred day.







While a considerable number of tourists were observed returning to their accommodations, authorities extended their inspections to other entertainment zones, ensuring strict adherence to the ban on alcohol sales during this religious occasion.

Businesses found flouting the alcohol ban faced severe legal consequences, including imprisonment for up to 6 months and fines not exceeding 10,000 Baht.

Initial reports indicate that business operators responded cooperatively, recognizing the importance of adhering to the law on sacred days. As of February 25, alcohol sales have resumed throughout Thailand.

































