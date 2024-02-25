‘Pattaya Music Festival’ rocks March 2024

Designed to not only entertain but also to showcase the scenic beauty of Pattaya’s beaches, the festival is expected to boost tourism and invigorate the local economy. The event promises a diverse array of musical acts ranging from emerging talents to established stars, ensuring a rich and varied musical experience for all attendees. The performances are spread across multiple venues, including the main stage at Central Pattaya, secondary stages at North Pattaya, and unique locations like Jomtien Beach and Lanpho Nakluea Park.







The opening weekend boasts a mix of genres, with artists like Sarah Salola and POLYCAT gracing the main stage, while other stages will host acts such as Khana KwanJai and Whal & Dolph. The momentum continues with subsequent weekends featuring high-profile names such as BIG ASS, Paradox, and indie favorites, including The Toys and Safeplanet.







The final weekend ramps up the excitement with performances from artists like MEYOU and Purpeech, alongside a special lineup on the Ko Lan stage, highlighting the festival’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive musical experience. (NNT)





























